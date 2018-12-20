Abortion becomes legal in Ireland for first time after Bill signed by President

A landmark Bill which will give women access to abortion for the first time in the history of the State has been signed into law by President Michael D Higgins.

A statement released by Áras an Uachtaráin on Thursday evening said: “Having considered the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018, the President has signed the Bill and it has accordingly become law.”

The Bill finished its final stage in the Seanad earlier this month after weeks of sometimes heated debate in both the Dáil and Seanad.

Having considered the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018, the President has signed the Bill and it has accordingly become law. — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) December 20, 2018

More than 350 amendments were tabled over the course of the debate, but only a handful of proposed Government changes actually passed.

When the Bill passed through the Oireachtas, Minister for Health Simon Harris said it was a “historic” day.

“This is a genuinely historic moment. It paves the way for the implementation of the service for termination of pregnancy in January 2019. The passage of the legislation allows for the beginning of a new journey. It is the start of a new era for women’s healthcare,” he told The Irish Times.

Mr Harris will have to sign a number of statutory instruments to give effect to the Bill now that it is signed into law by President Higgins.