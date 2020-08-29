What’s this unusual butterfly called? Readers’ nature queries

I noticed this unusual butterfly, which I hadn’t seen many of before. What type of butterfly is it? – Eoin O’Flynn, Termonfeckin, Co Louth

It’s the green-veined white butterfly. Not a pest of brassicas like its cousin the small white.

Sea slater

We saw this wood louse-looking insect while walking in Clontarf along the sea wall. It was about an inch long. – Laura Mulvey, Drumcondra, Dublin

The sea slater is found on rocks or walls above the intertidal area of the shore.

Sun fish, Mola mola

Club member/diver David McGloin, took this photo of a sun fish, Mola mola, at Dundaff Head on the eastern tip of Lough Swilly, Co Donegal during the first week in August. The sun fish is a late summer visitor to our waters and this is the first one we’ve seen this year. –Dearn McClintock, Sheephaven Sub Aqua Club, Co Donegal

Peacock butterfly

I spotted this beautiful butterfly on the Liffey banks in Chapelizod. What is its name and is it common? – Marion Rogan, Chapelizod, Dublin 20

The peacock is a common native butterfly that flies from July to autumn. It hibernates over winter in crevices in trees, in woodpiles and outhouses.

One of the commonest slugs, Arion ater

I spotted this slug on my early morning walk in my garden. I’m hoping you’ll be able to identify it for me. – Michael Cussen, Shana kiel, Co Cork.

It’s one of the commonest slugs, Arion ater. It can be black, brick-red, orange or grey. The common name is the red slug.

Black and yellow longhorn beetle

I saw this insect at Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny, on the River Barrow Walk, and I cannot identify it. – Sandra Fee, Dundalk, Co Louth

It’s the black and yellow longhorn beetle. The larvae develop in decaying wood and the beetle is attracted to flowers.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address.