What’s this unusual butterfly called? Readers’ nature queries
Ethna Viney on butterflies, sea slaters, slugs and the black and yellow longhorn beetle
Green-veined white butterfly
I noticed this unusual butterfly, which I hadn’t seen many of before. What type of butterfly is it? – Eoin O’Flynn, Termonfeckin, Co Louth
It’s the green-veined white butterfly. Not a pest of brassicas like its cousin the small white.
We saw this wood louse-looking insect while walking in Clontarf along the sea wall. It was about an inch long. – Laura Mulvey, Drumcondra, Dublin
The sea slater is found on rocks or walls above the intertidal area of the shore.
Club member/diver David McGloin, took this photo of a sun fish, Mola mola, at Dundaff Head on the eastern tip of Lough Swilly, Co Donegal during the first week in August. The sun fish is a late summer visitor to our waters and this is the first one we’ve seen this year. –Dearn McClintock, Sheephaven Sub Aqua Club, Co Donegal
I spotted this beautiful butterfly on the Liffey banks in Chapelizod. What is its name and is it common? – Marion Rogan, Chapelizod, Dublin 20
The peacock is a common native butterfly that flies from July to autumn. It hibernates over winter in crevices in trees, in woodpiles and outhouses.
I spotted this slug on my early morning walk in my garden. I’m hoping you’ll be able to identify it for me. – Michael Cussen, Shana kiel, Co Cork.
It’s one of the commonest slugs, Arion ater. It can be black, brick-red, orange or grey. The common name is the red slug.
I saw this insect at Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny, on the River Barrow Walk, and I cannot identify it. – Sandra Fee, Dundalk, Co Louth
It’s the black and yellow longhorn beetle. The larvae develop in decaying wood and the beetle is attracted to flowers.
Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address.