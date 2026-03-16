Cyclist dies and man arrested following Balbriggan road traffic incident

The road was closed for a time to enable a technical examination to be carried out. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A cyclist has died and a man has been arrested following a road traffic incident in north Co Dublin on Monday afternoon.

An Garda Síochána said the emergency services were alerted to an incident involving a truck on Dublin Street in Balbriggan at about 12.40pm.

“A male cyclist (aged in his 70s) was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said the force in a statement.

It added that the coroner was notified and a postmortem would be arranged in due course.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and the road was closed for a period to allow a technical examination to be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who had relevant camera footage recorded between 12pm and 1pm on Dublin Street, to contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01-6664500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

Thirty-eight people have died on the State’s roads so far this year, up from 31 in the same period in 2025. Monday’s incident marked the first death of a pedal cyclist on the roads so far this year, according to Garda statistics.