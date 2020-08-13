Irish Water investigates reports of strange smell or taste from Dublin drinking water

Irish Water has confirmed it is investigating complaints from the public about a strange taste or smell from drinking water in parts of Dublin, but assured the public in these areas the water is safe to drink.

People living in Drumcondra, Fairview/Marino and Castleknock have registered complaints about the issue.

In response, Irish Water said it was “aware of a number of recent reports from customers in relation to the odour and/or taste of drinking water in parts of Dublin, which we are currently investigating”.

Microbiological and chemical analysis carried out on water produced at Irish Water’s water treatment plants serving Dublin confirmed the water was compliant with drinking water regulations and is safe to drink, the utility said in a statement.

“Some people may be more sensitive to changes in how their drinking water tastes or smells. A change in the taste or smell of drinking water can indicate a change [in] treatment processes – eg more chlorine being added if necessary.

“Or [it] can be due to the impact of weather on a water source or the presence of organic matter or minerals that have been picked up as the water flows through the network, none of which poses a risk to drinking water quality,” Irish Water added.

Water produced at the treatment plants is tested daily, in conjunction with extensive monitoring in the distribution network.

The utility said customers with queries or concerns about the quality of their drinking water should contact Irish Water directly via its customer contact centre, which operates 24/7, on 1850-278278.