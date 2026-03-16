St Patrick’s Day weather due to be cloudy with some patches of drizzle

The weather across the country this week, including on St Patrick’s Day, is due to start off unsettled, with spells of breezy and wet weather, according to Met Éireann.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading towards the northeast during the morning, the forecaster said.

The weather is due to become a bit lighter and patchier from the southwest in the afternoon on Monday, with highest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees with moderate southwesterly winds freshening through the day.

Monday night is forecast to be cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, and mild, with lowest temperatures of seven to 11 degrees.

Tuesday, St Patrick’s Day, will start off cloudy for most with some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

More persistent rain in the west will gradually move eastward through the morning and afternoon on St Patrick’s Day, becoming patchier as it does so.

However, a clearance to bright spells and a few showers following into the west are expected later in the afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to be relatively mild on St Patrick’s Day with highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, but windy with fresh to strong south to southwest winds, easing towards evening, Met Éireann said. Tuesday night will be mostly clear and dry. Some fog is possible as southwesterly winds become light.

Wednesday is due to be a “mostly dry day with just some patchy light rain or drizzle possible in the south”.

Current indications are that it will be relatively cloudy, but with some brighter spells too.

Thursday will be a dry day with plenty of sunshine and highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees, with light to moderate easterly winds.

The weather for the latter half of the week, including the weekend, is expected to be settled, mostly dry, and with plenty of bright weather.