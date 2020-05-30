Did you spy the orcas in Strangford Lough? Readers’ nature queries

I saw two orcas swim down Strangford Lough a couple of weeks ago. This is one of them, photographed by Adam Osborne. – Patricia McKane, Strangford, Co Down

Amid great excitement a pair of killer whales swam up the lough on an incoming tide and left with the outgoing. It is said that they are the remnants of a pod of eight that frequents the Hebrides and was last seen in the lough in 1987 and before that in 1962. – John Wilson Foster, Portaferry, Co Down

I rescued this baby robin from the mouth of a rogue cat and it survived and enjoys being fed in the garden. – Liam Kane, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15

Robin

This critter landed on my neck while working outside and I couldn’t figure out a name for him. – Dan O’Connor, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

It’s the two-banded longhorn beetle. The larvae live in dead wood and take two or three years to mature.

Longhorn beetle

My son Conor was cleaning a corner of his garden when he came on a nest with two young shrews in it. He moved them to a box and tried to feed them, to no avail. Later he put them back and within minutes an adult shrew came looking for them. – Alan Dunne, Mountmellick, Co Laois

It’s better to leave unattended nests alone.

I found this creature in my house. It was about 2cm long with a green fluorescent underbody. – Mary McCarthy, Castletown, Co Laois

It was the green tiger beetle.

Green tiger beetle

There were dozens of emails with photos of the cockchafer beetle, also known as the May bug, which flies at this time of year. It chews the leaves of various trees but its shrimp-like larvae, which are buried in the soil, can damage crops.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Include a postal address