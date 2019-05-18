What’s this insect I spotted on a hedgerow? Readers’ nature queries

Ethna Viney on the caddis fly, black oil beetle, holly blue butterfly, seven spot ladybird and stick insect

Ethna Viney

Caddis fly

Caddis fly

 

I spotted this little guy on a hedgerow between Ballyshannon and Belleek during the warm spell at the end of March. – Emer O’Shea, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal
It’s a caddis fly, Philopotamus montanus, the yellow-spotted sedge fly, which is found locally all around Ireland near upland streams.

Black oil beetle
Black oil beetle

My friends and I spotted this large beetle on the Ballycotton cliffs in Co Cork. It was trying to dig its way into the side of the earthen path. – Lorraine Guerin, Dundrum, Dublin 14
It’s the black oil beetle, and it was laying its eggs in a burrow close to nesting solitary bees. The larvae make their way into a bee’s nest and feed on the food store, eggs and young.

Holly blue butterfly
Holly blue butterfly

This small blue butterfly visited my garden. It was about half the size of the peacock butterfly. – James Armstrong, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh
It’s the holly blue butterfly.

7-spot Ladybird with her eggs
7-spot Ladybird with her eggs

My nine-year-old daughter Róise discovered this ladybird on the timber holding up our bird feeder. We were curious about the yellow eggs. – Gráinne Curtin, Cahir, Co Tipperary
That’s the 7-spot ladybird with her eggs. It’s likely the birds that came to the feeder had an extra snack.

The tubes are those of marine worms laid on some hard surface.
The tubes are those of marine worms laid on some hard surface.

I found this object on Maghera Beach, near Ardara, Co Donegal. Is it fossilised shells? – Rosemary Tindal, Bruckless, Co Donegal.
The tubes are those of marine worms laid on some hard surface.

Stick insect
Stick insect

I found this stick insect on a rose bush at my home at the end of April. Is it very early in the season to see one? – Peggy O’Shanahan, Sneem, Co Kerry
The eggs of the stick insect, Acanthoxyla inermis, were laid last summer or autumn and they hatch in spring. The unarmed stick is a native of New Zealand which came in on imported plants many decades ago.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.