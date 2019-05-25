What is this spectacular bug? Readers’ nature queries

Ethna Viney on a skull on the beach, a butterfly, a lumpfish, a dead snail, a whimbrel

Ethna Viney

A hawthorn shield bug

A hawthorn shield bug

 

We saw this spectacular bug on a trip to Mount Venus Nursery in Rathfarnham. Because it was so beautiful we wondered what it was.
Bronwyn (6) and Aoife (3) O’Connor, Ranelagh, Dublin 6
It’s a hawthorn shield bug, which feeds on the leaves and fruit of the hawthorn.

A seal skull
A seal skull

We found this skull on Five Fingers beach in Malin. It measures 17cm by 25cm with pointed, carnivorous teeth. Did it traverse the Atlantic?
Terry Magowan, Malin, Co Donegal
It looks like a seal skull. The length would suggest the grey seal, which means it is local. It got a crack on its head.

The orange-tip butterfly
The orange-tip butterfly

This butterfly flew on to the poppies at my front door and rested overnight. It was gone the following day.
Eimear O’Meara, Athlone, Co Westmeath
It’s the orange-tip butterfly showing its beautiful green-marked hind wings.

The female lumpsucker
The female lumpsucker

We came across this female lumpfish on the shore of Inishbofin, Co Galway.
Dr Jana Eccard, Portobello, Dublin 2
The female lumpsucker comes into the shallows to spawn and leaves afterwards. The male remains to guard the eggs against crabs and starfish. He also fans and stirs them to oxygenate them.

Anemones
Anemones

While examining anemones on Gurteen Beach near Roundstone [Co Galway] we placed a dead sea snail among the tentacles of one. It immediately grabbed the snail and pulled it in.
Rory McGuinn, Moycullen, Co Galway

A whimbrel, the same family as the curlew
A whimbrel, the same family as the curlew

I thought this was a curlew, but my friend Jean says it’s a whimbrel. Who is right?
Nessa Nelligan, Bere Island, Co Cork
It’s a whimbrel, the same family as the curlew but smaller and with a shorter bill. They move north in spring from wintering in Africa to breeding grounds in Shetland and Iceland.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Include a postal address.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.