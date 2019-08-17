What is this large insect that landed in our garden? Readers’ nature queries

Ethna Viney on moths, starfish, dragonflies and ringed plovers

Ethna Viney

The ringed plover always lays her eggs in a depression in the sand.

The ringed plover always lays her eggs in a depression in the sand.

 

We came across these eggs among the sand and stones of Begenish Island. We didn’t disturb them and wondered if they were abandoned.

Kilian Keyes & family, Waterfall, Co Cork

The ringed plover always lays her eggs in a depression in the sand. They are not abandoned; she stays away so as not to attract attention to them.

I saw this beautiful moth resting on our back door and thought it might be a leopard moth because of its spots. - Jeremy Hutchinson, Louisburgh, Co Mayo
It’s the garden tiger moth.

Garden tiger moth
Garden tiger moth

I found this dead hornet in Portumna. -Richard Hollinshead, Celbridge, Co Kildare
It’s the lunar hornet moth, which doesn’t look a bit like a moth.

Lunar hornet moth
Lunar hornet moth

I saw this caterpillar near Crookhaven. It was about 5cm in length. - Jenny Hickey, Ballydehob, Co Cork
It is the caterpillar of the emperor moth.

Elephant hawkmoth caterpillar
Elephant hawkmoth caterpillar

I saw this little one on a bramble beside a beach in Casthetownshend, Co Cork, what is it? - Neil Long, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
It’s the six-spot burnet moth.

Six-spot burnet moth
Six-spot burnet moth

On a night dive recently I spotted this curiosity – a seven-arm starfish with eight arms. - Vinny Hyland, Derrynane, Co Kerry
Unusual. Starfish often lose an arm to predators, and can grow a new one.

Starfish often lose an arm to predators, and can grow a new one
Starfish often lose an arm to predators, and can grow a new one

What is this large insect that landed in our garden? Its total wingspan was about 8cm? - Gavin Byrne, Dalkey Co Dublin
It’s the four-spotted chaser dragonfly.

Four-spotted chaser dragonfly
Four-spotted chaser dragonfly

I found this blue-grey moth on the outside wall of our house. - Bobby Carty, Belmullet, Co Mayo
It’s the grass emerald moth, found usually on moorland and damp scrubby grassland.

The grass emerald moth is found usually on moorland and damp scrubby grassland.
The grass emerald moth is found usually on moorland and damp scrubby grassland.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie.Include a postal address, please

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.