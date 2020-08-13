Weather warning: Flooding expected following thundery downpours on Thursday night

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms on Thursday night are expected to result in localised flooding in the south of the country, Met Éireann has warned.

The weather warning came after heavy flooding in Cork on Thursday morning left several roads in the county impassable following a torrential downpour.

A new status yellow thunder warning for Munster was issued from 3pm on Thursday to midnight.

The forecaster said that thunderstorms can be expected in parts of the province during this period, bringing torrential downpours and possible hail, and the risk of some spot flooding.

The main N71 road at Rosscarbery right now by the turn off for Glandore. pic.twitter.com/Y1kjCzLwF6 — Jim Daly (@jimdalyclon) August 13, 2020

On Thursday morning, the very heavy rain occurred between midnight and 4am, and there were very heavy downpours, thunder and lightening in some parts of the country.

According to Met Éireann, there was 35mm of rain between midnight and 3am at Thomastown in Kilkenny and 22mm in one hour at Cork Airport at 3am.

There was flooding in Rosscarberry in Co Cork and also there was heavy rain around in Galway as well.

West Cork was particularly badly hit by the heavy rain, with the main artery west from Cork city, the N71, impassable at Rosscarbery, Connonagh and Leap between Clonakilty and Skibbereen.

Former Cork South-West TD Jim Daly tweeted video footage from Rosscarbery which showed a business premises near the turnoff for Glandore surrounded by flood waters up to window-sill level.