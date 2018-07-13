Warm weekend ahead with patches of rainfall in parts

Despite periods of rain showers across the country in recent days, the effects of the current drought will take time to be alleviated, with temperatures due to remain relatively high over the weekend.

Soil conditions in Ireland have become arid during the heatwave and rainfall will need to see a large increase to bring moisture levels back to normal.

Areas in the west, from Co Donegal down to Co Kerry, will see rainfall on Saturday, which will spread into the midlands on Sunday.

Dublin will have to wait until Sunday for any significant rainfall.

Friday

Temperatures in most areas will remain in the low 20s, with light breezes across the country doing little to alleviate the heat. Conditions will be mostly dry, with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.

“A few showers are likely, mostly in parts of south Munster and east Leinster later this afternoon,” said Met Éireann. Pollen counts are down slightly, but the Solar UV Index will remain high when the sun comes out.

Saturday

The national forecaster predicts a generally cloudy and misty day with some hazy sunshine. Temperatures will stay in the low 20s, with Dublin hitting 24 degrees. The east coast will stay dry, while outbreaks of rain will occur along the west coast.

Conditions everywhere except Leinster are described as “close and humid”. Stronger wind speeds, reaching 25 km/h in some places, are expected.

Sunday

Met Éireann said Sunday will bring loud and mist across Ireland, with some spells of hazy sunshine.

Rain from the west coast will begin to move into the midlands, and start approaching the east coast late in the evening. The amount of rain in Dublin and other areas of Leinster will be small.

Despite the rain and cloud, cover most areas will see a slight increase temperatures.

Temperatures will start to drop from Monday, potentially signalling an end to the heatwave.

Wexford will be the only area in the country to reach 20 degrees on Monday, with all other areas in the mid to high teens. Dublin will have rainfall on Monday morning, which will clear as the day goes on.

Tuesday will see a return to drier conditions, but temperatures will stay below 20 degrees in most places.

Met Éireann said: “The midweek period looks set to be mixed and changeable, with some rain or showers at times, but some dry, sunny spells too.”

The hosepipe ban is still in place, and members of the public are encouraged to save water wherever they can until water shortages are reversed.