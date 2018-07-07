What’s this slithering mass of caterpillars? Readers’ nature queries

Eye on Nature: Ethna Viney on dragonflies, damselflies, beetles and cuckoos
 

Could you explain this slithering mass of black caterpillars that I saw on a nettle in mid-June in my garden? – Laurence Speight, Derrygonnelly, Co Fermanagh
They are the caterpillars of the peacock butterfly. The butterflies should appear by the end of the month.

In Wicklow I was lucky to see and take photos of a cuckoo feeding and flying off with a caterpillar. Liam Kane, Blanchardstown, Dublin
It was feeding up for the long flight to Africa.

I saw this fly, which I think is a damselfly, when walking near Melmore Head in Co Donegal. – Claire McAneny, Rosguill, Co Donegal
It is the male, common blue damselfly. The female is green and black.

This photo of a large (80mm) dragonfly was taken on the bog.Mike Egan, Ballivor, Co Meath
It is the four-spotted chaser. It could be either sex; later the female turns light blue.

We live on the shore of Lough Swilly on the Inishowen Peninsula. On many wonderful explorations of the beach I’ve noticed semicircular, rubbery things and wondered what they are. – Sarah Maguire, Buncrana, Co Donegal
They are the collar-shaped egg mass of the moon or necklace marine snail, Euspira catena.

I noticed a green-backed spider hanging out in our mint. – Jim Callan, Tallaght, Dublin
It is the cucumber green orb spider, Araniella cucurbtina. It hides under leaves to spin its web. 

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.