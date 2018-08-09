Take two: Peak time car ban returns to Cork’s Patrick Street

Cork City Council is today banning private cars from Patrick Street in the city centre between the hours of 3pm and 6.30pm in an attempt to reduce traffic congestion.

It is the second attempt to introduce the measure, with an earlier effort that began on March 27th suspended in April amid concerns from city traders, who claimed that their business was down by up to 40 per cent as a result.

The only vehicles permitted to pass through Patrick Street between 3pm and 6.30pm will be buses, taxis and emergency vehicles. Cyclists will still be allowed to use the street during the 3½ hour period.

There will be an orbital bus service around Cork city centre and a free Park and Ride service from 12pm from Monday to Saturday. There will also be half price parking at Cork City Council multi-storey facilities at Paul Street and North Main Street from 1pm to 6.30pm daily to help attract people into the city centre.

Cork Business Association chief executive Lawrence Owens said the move has been much better planned now than when it was first introduced.

Workshops and information sessions have been held to raise awareness about the change and a media campaign across newspapers and social media was also rolled out.

Cork city has been experiencing ever-increasing traffic congestion and traffic levels have increased significantly in recent years with more than 100,000 vehicles a day entering the city centre. A Bus Éireann survey carried out during the first week of the original car ban found that travel times on routes through the city centre were reduced by up to 28 per cent as a result.