Storm Dylan hits Ireland with winds of almost 120km/h

Storm Dylan has lashed Ireland with wind speeds of close to 120km/h as the west and north of the country experienced the worst of the weather.

Mét Eireann said the strongest winds were recorded at Mace Head in Co Galway (119 km/h) and Newport, Co Mayo (111 km/h).

The forecaster has issued an status orange warning of “violent gusts” and coastal flooding from high seas.

An orange weather warning is issued when weather conditions are expected to have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas.

It is currently in effect for Connacht and counties Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Longford and Clare.

The rest of the country has a Status Yellow warning. Both warnings are in place until midday on Sunday.

The forecast for Sunday morning is for severe winds in parts of Connacht and Ulster, but these will ease.

Persistent rain is expected for a time in northern parts of the country, but otherwise there will be sunny spells and heavy, possibly thundery showers.

Wind speeds were expected to increase throughout Sunday morning as Storm Dylan crossed the Irish Sea toward Scotland.

The UK weather service has issued an amber warning covering Northern Ireland and parts of western Scotland, stating there is the potential for “injuries or danger to life” from flying debris.– PA