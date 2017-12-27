Ireland to generate 83,000 tonnes of packaging waste over Christmas

Ireland is expected to generate 83,000 tonnes of packaging waste over Christmas.

Research from Repak found that over the festive period Irish people generate the equivalent of the volume of packaging waste that both the cities of Galway and Limerick would produce in a year.

A survey by the environmental organisation found 91 per cent are concerned about climate change, with a further 95 per cent citing that as a reason to recycle more.

Almost half consider whether the business they shop in is responsible for where packaging ends up while only 15 per cent have queried this in store. Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they recycle all Christmas packaging without fail. More than 1,000 people were questioned for the study.

Séamus Clancy, chief executive of Repak, said “over Christmas we are calling on consumers to check that they are shopping with a Repak member as this environmentally conscientious behaviour will be a further driving force in improving the nation’s recycling habits and reaching Ireland’s ambitious packaging recycling targets that have been set”.

Full recycling bins

“This year Repak celebrates 20 years of packaging recycling success in which time Ireland has come from being one of the poorest performers for packing recycling in Europe to being ranked one of the highest,” Mr Clancy said.

While two-thirds shopping online chose their household as the primary destination for a delivery, 17 per cent have items delivered to work out of convenience. These overseas deliveries result in 7,420 tonnes of packaging waste, according to Repak.

Almost all surveyed said they would prefer to receive less packaging on Christmas gifts while a third admitted that the recycling bin has filled up before Christmas has even begun.

Repak is a not for profit company set up by Irish businesses and owned by its members. Repak charges fees to its members in accordance with the amount and type of packaging they place on the Irish market.

The fees are used to subsidise the collection and recovery of waste through registered recovery operators across Ireland.