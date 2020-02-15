Storm Dennis: Weather warnings as gusts of up to 120km/h forecast

Met Éireann has issued status orange wind warnings covering 11 counties as Storm Dennis sweeps across the country bringing gusts of up to 120km/h.

The forecaster issued a warning on Saturday afternoon which applies to Cork, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. It is to remain in place until 10pm on Sunday.

“Southwest winds with mean speeds of 60 to 80 km/h with severe gusts of up to 120km/h, strongest on exposed hills and coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding,” the advisory note states.

Orange warnings are the second highest caution issued by the forecaster and usually mean that infrequent but dangerous and disruptive conditions are en route.

Met Éireann earlier issued a similar status orange warning for counties Wexford and Waterford, which comes to an end at 8pm on Saturday.

Two other weather warnings, less serious status yellow rainfall and wind warnings, are also in force.

The rain warning cautions that spells of “heavy, locally thundery rain” will lead to some flooding. The warning came into force at 6am and continues until 9pm.

The second highlights the risk of “squally southerly winds veering southwesterly” which the forcecast said would result in gusts of up to 100km/h and mean wind speeds of 50km/h to 65km/h. These winds will be strongest on exposed coasts and higher ground and the warning is in place until 8pm on Saturday.

Marine warning

A status orange marine warning for gale force winds is also in place on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

“South to southwest winds will reach gale force 8 or strong gale 9, today and tonight, on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea, reaching Storm force 10 in Atlantic sea areas on Sunday,” it states.

Met Éireann forecaster Matthew Martin said the risk of flooding was high because the ground is “completely saturated” due to the wet weather over the past week as a result of Storm Ciara. This same some places getting four times the average amount of rain for the period.

“It is going to be a very unsettled weekend, and we will see deepening storm conditions over the next 24 hours,” he said on Friday.

“Saturday will see a frontal move across the country, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and a risk of local flooding. It won’t require much rain to cause local floods due to the ground being completely saturated.”

Visibility

Motorists are being advised to slow down, be aware of reduced visibility, look out for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists impacted by the windy conditions and to allow more room to brake on the roads.

Met Éireann is forecasting further spells of heavy rain after the warnings end and a contiunued risk of flooding.

“The rain will eventually break up into showers towards dawn. Winds will ease off somewhat for a time inland, but gales will continue in coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of one to four degrees,” it said.

“The effects of Storm Dennis will continue on Sunday. A very windy day with stormy conditions in Atlantic coastal counties. Sunshine and widespread heavy squally showers, especially in the north and west, with a risk of hail and thunder.”

Storm Dennis is also making its impact felt in the UK, where it is expected to impact on transport links and trigger floods. Some flights have been grounded for safety reasons, with British Airways and easyJet confirming cancellations, and anyone hoping to fly is advised to check their airline’s website for updates.

More than 230 easyJet flights in and out of the UK on Saturday have been cancelled due to the weather. Ryanair said all its flights are operating as normal.

Flood risk

Experts have warned that conditions amount to a “perfect storm”, with hundreds of homes at risk of flooding.

The Met Office has issued eight weather warnings covering most of the UK this weekend. Among these are amber warnings from midday on Saturday over southern Scotland, northern England, Wales and part of the southwest saying that flooding could cause a danger to life.

Power cuts are also expected and there is a good chance that train and buses will see cancellations or delays and roads closed.

The Environment Agency said flooding is likely to be worse than under last weekend’s Storm Ciara due to rain falling on already saturated ground.