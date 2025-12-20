Quinn’s pub investors query launch date

Investors are questioning when the landmark Quinn's Pub in Drumcondra, Dublin, will reopen. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Backers are questioning delays in the reopening of a landmark pub for which developer Simon Kelly raised about €1 million through a State scheme.

Mr Kelly’s Discipulo Developments is renovating Quinn’s Pub in Drumcondra, Dublin, once a popular watering hole with fans attending matches in Croke Park.

Individuals who bought into the venture through the State’s Employment Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS) maintain that the pub’s reopening has been put off several times this year.

They say Discipulo originally intended to restart on St Patrick’s Day, but then postponed it to several points in the summer.

One backer maintains that Mr Kelly has not said anything about a likely launch date for some time.

The timeline in Discipulo’s publicity material for prospective EIIS investors shows that the pub was due to reopen this year, although it does not specify a date.

However, Mr Kelly told The Irish Times on Friday that Quinn’s could finally reopen in the last week of January, depending on how quickly the remaining work can be finished.

He acknowledged that Discipulo had hoped to reopen the pub sooner.

“It’s been very complicated, if you have seen the building, it’s very old,” he said.

Mr Kelly argued that delays are a normal part of “construction in Dublin” and pointed out that the business kept the number of workers on the project “tight” in order to control costs.

“We are bringing workers back early over Christmas to try and get it finished,” he added.

The venture could have done a partial relaunch of a small bar at the front of the building, but decided against this in favour of a full reopening when the entire premises was ready, Mr Kelly explained.

Investors have also queried the fact that Discipulo is still advertising that its EIIS remains open until the end of this year.

The company began raising cash in 2024 and sought €1 million through the EIIS. The project’s total cost is €2 million.

Mr Kelly said it had about €35,000 left to raise from EIIS backers.

The company is considering opening a new EIIS to redevelop the vacant part of the Drumcondra site, but has yet to decide what it will do with this space, Mr Kelly confirmed.

Participants in the EIIS can claim relief against their income tax. It is one of a number of State schemes designed to aid businesses in raising cash and creating jobs.