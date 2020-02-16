Storm Dennis: Orange wind warning issued as gusts of up to 120km/h forecast

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning covering nine counties as Storm Dennis sweeps across the country bringing gusts of up to 120km/h.

The forecaster’s warning applies to counties Cork, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. It is valid from 10am on Sunday and is due to remain in place until 10pm.

“Southwest winds with mean speeds of 60 to 80km/h with severe gusts of up to 120km/h [are expected], strongest on exposed hills and coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding,” the advisory note states.

Orange warnings are the second-highest caution issued by the forecaster and usually mean that infrequent but dangerous and disruptive conditions are en route.

A status yellow wind warning is also in effect for the whole country, highlighting the risk of southwest winds bringing gusts of up to 110km/h and mean wind speeds of 50km/h to 65km/h. This warning was in place until 11pm on Sunday.

Met Éireann is forecasting further spells of heavy rain and a continued risk of flooding. “The effects of Storm Dennis will continue on Sunday. A very windy day with stormy conditions in Atlantic coastal counties. Sunshine and widespread heavy squally showers, especially in the north and west, with a risk of hail and thunder.”

About 3,000 properties were left without power on Saturday.

Dublin Airport said a small number of flights had been cancelled to and from the airport as a result of Storm Dennis. Passengers were advised to check the latest flight information with their airline before coming to the airport.

Aer Lingus tweeted on Saturday night that the storm would present a challenge to its Sunday schedule.

Irish Ferries reported that a number of sailings between Dublin and Holyhead on Saturday and Saturday night were cancelled as a result of the storm.

Motorists are being advised to slow down, be aware of reduced visibility, look out for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists impacted by the windy conditions and to allow more room to brake on the roads.

– Additional reporting: PA