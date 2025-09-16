ESB profit stable in first half of 2025

Pretax profit at ESB Group remained largely stable in the first six months of the year, while revenue declined and the company continued to invest in infrastructure.

In its interim results for the first six months of 2025, ESB said profit before tax was €351.6 million, before exceptional items were taken into account. That was lower than the €352.8 million recorded in the first six months of 2024. But after exceptional items, the 2025 figure increased to €369.2 million, while the 2024 pretax figure dipped to €245.3 million.

That was partly due to extra costs incurred last year at the 448MW Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm off Scotland’s east coast, in which ESB is a 50 per cent joint venture partner. It became fully operational during the period, but had been hit by delays and additional construction costs.

Underlying operating profit for the first half of 2025 was €424 million, in line with the same period in 2024, offset by costs incurred by damage caused by Storm Éowyn at the start of the year.

Profit after tax and exceptional items was €313 million, up from €171.3 million a year earlier.

Net debt fell slightly to €6.6 billion

“ESB’s financial results for the first half of 2025 show a continuation of our robust performance. The fact that these results are substantially in line with what we reported over the same period last year is reflective of more stable global energy markets following an unprecedented period of upward volatility in energy prices,” said Paul Stapleton, ESB’s chief financial officer. “However, while wholesale energy prices have stabilised, they remain volatile and are at levels significantly higher than experienced pre-energy crisis.”

The period also saw investment of €1.3 billion in critical infrastructure, up €400 million on the same period in 2024. Some €700 million of this was spent on network infrastructure to enhance resilience and add capacity for new housing, connect renewable generation and support the economy. More than €500 million was invested in projects that included onshore, offshore and solar renewable energy.

The organisation said it has invested €4 in capital investment projects for every €1 of profit after tax it has earned so far this year.

“ESB remains committed to further growth in the level of capital investment to ensure a reliable and sustainable electricity system as we transition to net zero carbon emissions,” Mr Stapleton said. “Maintaining the financial strength of ESB is critical to fund this investment.”