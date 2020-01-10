Storm Brendan: Orange alert for entire country warns of flooding

Ireland is braced for high winds and heavy rain with a significant risk of coastal flooding on Monday as Atlantic Storm Brendan passes off the northwest coast.

Met Éireann warned that strong gale force to storm-force southerly winds will develop on Monday morning on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea, reaching violent storm force at times in the west.

Met Éireann said there large spring tides at the moment, with very high seas and onshore wind so there is a huge risk of coastal flooding, particularly on southern and Atlantic coasts.

Status orange weather alerts for the entire country are in place, with the warnings coming into effect on Monday morning at 5am.

A status red marine warning has also been issued.

The first orange warning applies to Connacht, Donegal and Kerry between 5am and 9pm on Monday. The second applies to Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford and will be in place between 8am and 3pm on Monday.

Met Éireann says a status orange warning indicates conditions “may pose a threat to life and property”, with dangerous driving conditions and risk of falling trees.

The warnings say southerly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65km/h to 80 km/h, with gusts up to 130 km/h, higher in exposed areas.

1/2 #StormBrendan will start to impact overnight tonight as southerly winds increase. By morning the strengthening wind will bring rain to the west, spreading quickly eastwards, clearing in the early afternoon to thundery showers. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 12, 2020

The high winds will be accompanied by heavy rain which will develop in the west on Monday morning and will spread quickly across the country, increasing the risk of spot flooding. Winds will gradually ease overnight.

Met Éireann’s head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack and Eoin Sherlock, head of flood forecasting, said Storm Brendan would bring stormy conditions to Ireland including “heavy rain and high seas”.

“Expect disruption to travel and possible localised flooding especially in coastal areas. There may also be some localised structural damage and trees uprooted,” they said in a statement on Sunday. “Storm Brendan is currently off the east coast of Canada and is forecast to track eastwards across the Atlantic.”

Pressure map, Monday 12.00pm

Flood barriers

Dublin City Council said flood defences will be erected and the car parks at Clontarf and Sandymount will be closed from 6am on Monday. The council said it is expected the car parks will reopen later in the afternoon.

“It may also be necessary to close some flood gates along the river Dodder in the Ballsbridge area,” the council said. “We will continue to monitor the weather over the next few days.”

Galway City Council has put flood barriers in place at vulnerable locations in the city and warned the extreme weather events “will lead to over-topping and potential flooding” along shorelines.

“The severe weather assessment team will continue to monitor the situation and will put further measures in place as necessary,” a statement by the council said.

The Irish Coast Guard has also advised the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, piers, promenades and harbours. “Breaking waves along the coast can be unpredictable and quickly drag you away. Do not approach breaking waves,” it added.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) has advised the public not to visit any national parks, national monuments or nature reserves while the warnings are in place.

Five locations will be closed, including Killarney House and Gardens in Co Kerry; Dromore Woods Nature Reserve in Co Clare; Coole Park & Gardens Nature Reserve, Co Galway; Connemara National Park, Co Galway; and Knockma Woods Reserve in Tuam, Co Galway.

The NPWS has called for the public’s “ongoing co-operation on this matter by not entering these sites for the duration of these weather warnings”.

The Road Safety Authority appealed to road users to exercise caution in high winds.

An orange wind warning is in place for the entire State

As flood warnings were put in place around the country, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) Kevin “Boxer” Moran announced government support for managing so called “pinch points” on the Shannon.

Some €7 million will be allocated to manage potential flooding of the river between Athlone and Meelick Weir.