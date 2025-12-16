Connacht wary of sting in Dragons tail as they aim to climb URC table

Connacht will not be taking anything for granted when they return to Wales this weekend to face Dragons on Saturday (kick-off 7.45pm).

Having suffered an unexpected loss to Ospreys in their opening Challenge Cup fixture, the westerners do not want a repeat this time out as they bid to break into the URC top eight.

Currently ninth in the table, just a point below the Bulls in eighth, now is the time to add impetus to their season with the top teams well within reach. And head coach Stuart Lancaster is hoping the Ospreys defeat might drive them forward.

In what will be his first visit to Rodney Parade with Connacht, he is not taking anything for granted.

“You know travelling is tough, so we are not underestimating this trip at all,” says Lancaster.

“Within the context of the season, this is really important for us to move our game forward.

“We know there is going to be a hostile crowd down there, but these are the games you really want to go and succeed in.”

Dragons will be brimming with confidence after a 23-21 home win over Lyon in the Challenge Cup last Sunday, having trailed the French side 21-11 on 72 minutes. With the Welsh outfit on a high, Lancaster says a strong start “to set the foundation of our game” will be key from which they can look to “grind out 80 minutes”.

However, having hammered the Black Lions 52-0 last weekend there is renewed feel-good factor, but there are still a host of key injured players.

Despite the renewed feel-good factor in the camp after their 52-0 hammering of Black Lion last weekend, Connacht remain without some key internationals, Finlay Bealham joining the list of absentees for this weekend’s fixture after a head knock, while Mack Hansen remains sidelined after undergoing surgery on his foot earlier this month.

But there’s good news in the return captain Cian Prendergast and outhalf Josh Ioane, while Sean Jansen, who was withdrawn from the Black Lions game due to illness, is continuing to be monitored.

Oisín Dowling, Byron Ralston and Temi Lasisi (all knee) are unavailable, as are Jack Aungier (elbow), Sean Naughton (ankle), Shane Jennings (quad) and Oisin McCormack (hamstring), with Peter Dooley and Colm Reilly continuing to work towards full fitness after suffering hamstring injuries.