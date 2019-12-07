Storm Atiyah: Status red wind warning for Kerry with ‘extreme caution’ advised

Met Éireann has issued a status red wind warning for Co Kerry, with winds in excess of 130km/h expected.

Status red is the highest level of warning used by the forecaster, and “extreme caution” is advised while it is in effect from 4pm to 7pm.

A status organe warning is also in place for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick from 1pm on Sunday to 6am on Monday.

The forecaster warned of potentially “severe and damaging gusts” on Sunday as Sotrm Atiyah passes the Irish coast.

The storm will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday, generating a swathe of very strong winds across the country.

Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h, with gusts from 110 to 130km/h.

There is a possibility of coastal flooding due to a combination of high seas and storm surge.

While the actual storm will remain quite far from Ireland’s north coast, people on the west coast are advised to take extra precautions on Sunday and into Monday morning, said Met Éireann forecaster Elizabeth Coleman.

A number of public parks will be closed on Sunday, with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) saying it was advising members of the public not to visit any national parks, national monuments or nature reserves as a status orange weather warning was in place.

The service said the following parks and reserves would be closed on Sunday:

* Connemara National Park

* Knockma Wood, near Tuam, Co Galway

* Derryclare Nature Reserve, Co Galway

* Wild Nephin, Ballycroy National Park, Co Mayo

* Old Head Nature Reserve, Co Mayo

* Laughil Wood, near Pontoon, Co Mayo

* Dromore Woods Nature Reserve, Co Clare

* Killarney National Park and Gardens and Muckross Park and Gardens, Co Kerry

Dublin Zoo has also cancelled its Wild Lights show on Sunday due to the forecast.

A yellow wind warning is set to come into place for the rest of the country from 3pm on Sunday to 6am on Monday, as winds reach mean speeds of 50 to 60 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) Severe Weather Team in the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government said it has been monitoring Storm Atiyah with Met Éireann, as it moves towards Ireland.

Storm Ophelia batters the Atlantic coast at Lahinch, Co Clare, in October 2017. A status orange weather warning covers counties including Clare from 9am on Sunday to 6am Monday. File photograph: Aidan Crawley/EPA

“Appropriate response and local co-ordination arrangements are in place,” it said in a statement on Saturday.

ESB Networks are on standby to respond to any damage to the supply network arising from Storm Atiyah, it said. The team also contacted the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport “who will relay the current warnings to the transport operators”.

This weekend’s storm is typical for this time of year due to the current “mobile Atlantic regime”, said Ms Coleman, adding that milder temperatures are set to continue in the coming days.

“We’re at that period when it’s sometimes milder at night time than it is during the day,” she said. Temperatures will range between 6-8 degrees in the coming days, rising to 10 degrees at night.

Once Storm Atiyah clears, Monday is expected to be a clear and dry day. However, milder air will bring rainfall on Tuesday and more unsettled weather. Temperatures are expected to become colder on Wednesday and Thursday.

Named by Met Éireann, Atiyah (pronounced “Ah-tee-ya”) comes from a list compiled by the Irish forecaster and the UK Met Office to cover the 2019-2020 storm season.