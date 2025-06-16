Live All-Ireland football draw: Dublin, Kerry and Galway to learn their opponents

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final & Tailteann Cup semi-final draws to take place at 8.30am

Not to forget the Tailteann Cup. Kildare, Fermanagh, Wicklow and Limerick are also sitting by the wireless this morning waiting to hear who they’ll be meeting in the semi-final.

Those games will also be played this weekend, day and throw-in times TBC.

Have a read of how the weekend’s quarter-finals panned out below:

[ Tailteann Cup: Limerick and Wicklow march on to join Kildare and Fermanagh in semi-finalsOpens in new window ]

As we’ve said, we know the where – Kerry, Dublin, Down and Donegal will be at home next weekend – but the when is yet to be decided.

The CCCC will let us know the date (either this coming Saturday or Sunday) and throw-in times for the games later today. We’ll keep you posted.

Among the wild and wonderful results of the weekend was Meath’s win over Kerry to top Group 2, Ciarán Moore’s late winner for Donegal to see Mayo out of the championship, and a similarly late stunner from Shane Walsh to keep Galway in the running.

If anyone says they predicted that Tyrone, Meath, Monaghan and Armagh would be our table-toppers, I’d have a hard time believing them.

So Tyrone, Meath, Monaghan and Armagh have sailed off into the quarter-finals. Good for them.

For the rest, the prize for coming second is home advantage for the preliminary quarter-finals, so Kerry, Dublin, Down and Donegal will have hosting duties next weekend.

Each of them will be drawn against one of the third-placed teams; Cavan, Louth, Cork and Galway.

Galway's Shane Walsh after kicking the winning score against Armagh. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

The draw had been set to avoid repeats of the provincial finals and, where possible, pairings from the same group. However, given there are no provincial finalist pairings in the draw we’re all good on that front and it’s just the group-mates they’ll be avoiding.

That means there shouldn’t be any of the following 2.0 meetings: Dublin v Galway, Kerry v Cork, Down v Louth, or Donegal v Cavan.

There was a weekend of madness in the All-Ireland SFC, the last round of group games throwing up some fierce battles and surprising results.

From the four groups, the top-placed teams have proceeded to the quarter-finals, and as we’ve said, we’re here to see what the next stage looks like for the eight second and third-placed teams.

Just in case you were otherwise engaged this weekend, here’s how the four All-Ireland SFC groups ended:

Group 1 – Tyrone (QF), Donegal (prelim QF), Cavan (prelim QF), Mayo (out)

Group 2 – Meath (QF), Kerry (prelim QF), Cork (prelim QF), Roscommon (out)

Group 3 – Monaghan (QF), Down (prelim QF), Louth (prelim QF), Clare (out)

Group 4 – Armagh (QF), Dublin (prelim QF), Galway (prelim QF), Derry (out)

We’ve a bright and early start as the draws, which will be done live on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland, are due to take place just after 8.30am.

Good morning. After a dramatic weekend of Gaelic football which saw Mayo knocked out of the All-Ireland series, the draw for the preliminary quarter-finals takes place this morning.

Kerry, Dublin, Donegal and Galway are all in the hat after failing to top their groups.

Second-place teams from each group have home advantage and will be drawn against a third-placed team.

Kerry’s David Clifford with Meath’s Seán Rafferty and Seán Coffey. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

The draw for the Tailteann Cup semi-finals will also take place this morning.

All-Ireland second placed teams: Dublin, Donegal, Down, Kerry.

All-Ireland third placed teams: Cavan, Cork, Galway, Louth.