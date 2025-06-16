Ireland weather: Temperatures to hit 24 degrees by Thursday

Warm sunshine and temperatures as high as 24 degrees are forecast for this week. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

High pressure is set to dominate the weather over Ireland this week leading to warm sunshine and temperatures as high as 24 degrees.

Met Éireann’s Matthew Martin said the week ahead “will bring lots of dry and sunny weather, but there will be some rain or showers at times”.

Conditions are forecast to be cloudy at times on Monday from Connacht to Ulster with the chance of a few showers in Atlantic coastal areas this morning. It is expected to be a dry day in Leinster and Munster, with spells of hazy sunshine.

On Monday night, scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will push in from the Atlantic and spread south-eastwards over the country.

Tuesday is set to see conditions turn drier and brighter. It is expected to be largely fine and sunny across the whole country by evening time. Highest temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees are expected with moderate southwest to west winds.

Many areas will be dry on Wednesday with sunny spells. However, it will be cloudier at times across north Connacht and Ulster with a few patches of rain or drizzle possible. Top temperatures will range from 16 to 22 degrees, coolest in the north and warmest in the south.

Thursday is expected to be a dry and warm day across the country with lots of summer sunshine. Maximum temperatures will generally range from 20 to 24 degrees but it will be a little cooler on eastern coasts due to an onshore easterly breeze.

It will be largely dry on Thursday night but a few showers may develop in the southwest overnight. A humid night is expected, with lowest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees and light southeast winds.

The outlook for the rest of the week is for lots of dry and fine weather but with the chance of a few showers.

It looks set to be a warm and humid day on Friday with sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range from 20 to 24 degrees, warmest in Connacht and west Ulster. There will be a moderate south-easterly breeze on Friday.

The outlook for the weekend is for conditions to stay warm and humid with sunny spells but a few heavy showers may develop in some areas.