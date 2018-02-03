Snow and ice warning issued for Monday night as temperatures plunge

A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for many parts of the country by Met Éireann.

The status yellow warning for for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford was issued on Sunday.

It applies from Monday at 6pm to Tuesday at 6am and warns of “falls of snow from Monday evening, with accumulations totalling up to 3cm possible in some areas, leading to treacherous road conditions by Tuesday morning.

Forecasters at Met Éireann earlier said temperatures would dip as low as minus four degrees Celsius on Sunday night leading to frost and ice.

On Monday temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing with highest temperatures of just two to five degrees Celsius.

“Rain will extend eastwards to all parts on Monday night, turning to sleet and snow, with snow depositions likely over the midlands, north and east,” the Met Éireann said in its latest forecast.

Tuesday will be a cold, bright day with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. “The showers will be largely confined to the north and west during the day, with some hail, sleet and snow leading to some small accumulations.”

Temperatures on Tuesday will only reach between three and six degrees, but it will feel even colder because of a brisk northwesterly wind.

It will be cold and frosty on Tuesday night “with a scattering of snow showers spreading eastwards” followed by clear skies.

It looks set to remain cold and showery with a mix of rain, sleet and snow at times on Thursday and Friday. Frost is expected by night with the risk of ice.