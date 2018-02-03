Eye on Nature: Your notes and queries for Ethna Viney

Hungry hedgehog in Louth, spider egg sacs in Kerry and pre-roosting rooks in Wicklow

Ethna Viney

Hedgehog in Louth

Hedgehog in Louth

 

This hedgehog was wandering near our front door in mid-January. He lapped up some cooked mince meat and went off under the hedges. Should he not be hibernating at this time?

Ruth Smyth, Termonfeckin, Co Louth

Although hedgehogs hibernate during the winter, they wake up periodically to feed, particularly during mild periods.

Spider egg sac
Spider egg sac

I spotted these spider egg sacs in an old hollow tree. I’m keeping an eye on them as they are situated beside my compositer.

Sandra Mac Donnell, Castlegregory, Co Kerry

A few spiders, such as the cave spiders and the false widow, suspend their egg sacs. Keep an eye on them as the mother spider may be close by.

What readers saw:

I have been observing the pre-roosting behaviour of upwards of 600 rooks for some months. They arrive to the same spot each evening and within a few minutes form a cloud of birds, in shape akin to a starling murmuration, then climb very high, almost out of sight. They come down in groups, twisting and diving before landing on ground stretching from the beach, over the railway tracks and on to the wetland behind. After 15-20 minutes they break up into groups and fly off in various directions to roosts inland. Paddy Demery, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow

On holiday in Lanzarote I noticed three little egrets coming daily to the local cafes picking small bits of discarded food, and pecking around on the beach. How long before their Irish cousins learn there are easier ways than fishing for a living? Chris Moran, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

I last mentioned flowering cowslips last September. I saw one in full bloom on January 17th. Susan Flynn, Ballybrack, Dublin 18

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Include a postal address.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.