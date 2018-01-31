Drivers urged to slow down as hailstone warning issued

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for hailstones from 12pm to 3pm on Wednesday.

An Garda Síochána have warned drivers to be cautious, instructing them to reduce their speed, warn other drivers with their hazard warning lights, and avoid sudden steering movements or braking suddenly.

The Road Safety Authority have released a video offering advice on what to do if you encounter a sudden shower of hailstones on the road.

A second yellow wind warning is in place for counties along the west coast, including Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Met Éireann said there will be winds of between 55 and 60 km/h near the coasts, and the wind warning is in place through Wednesday up to midnight.

The national forecaster also warned of a risk of snow showers in counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Louth and Leitrim. It is anticipated there may be up to 3cm of snow, particularly on higher ground.

The weather for Wednesday night is set to bring heavy hail and sleet to many areas of the country, and temperatures will drop to as low as zero degrees.