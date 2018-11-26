‘Significant change’ in weather predicted as Storm Diana approaches

A “significant change” in Ireland’s weather is expected in the coming days as Storm Diana sweeps in from the Atlantic.

Storm Diana, named by the IPMA Portuguese weather service, is currently threatening the Azores and is due to make itself felt over western parts of the UK on Wednesday.

On the same day, according to Met Éireann, the storm will approach Ireland, though it will have lost its marked intensity by then. It predicted wet, windy and unsettled conditions in the coming days.

The forecaster issued two status yellow alerts on Monday morning. The first is a rainfall warning affecting Munster, Dublin Carlow, Kilkenny Wexford , Galway and Mayo. It is valid between 2am and 2pm on Tuesday.

Rain Warning Issued

Status: Yellow

Location: Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and Mayo

Valid: Tues 2am to Tues 2pm

Heavy rain is expected on Monday night and early on Tuesday, with 20-30mm predicted to fall in a short time, leading to some surface flooding.

The second alert is a wind warning, valid between 3am and 3pm on Tuesday, affecting Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Southeasterly winds will strengthen on Monday night and during Tuesday, reaching mean speeds of 50-60km/h and gusts of 90-100km/h.

Forecasters in the UK are predicting a harsher change in conditions as a result of Storm Diana. Dan Harris, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It now looks very likely that we will see a major change in the UK’s weather early in the week ahead.

“We expect spells of wet and windy weather to sweep across the UK from the south west from Tuesday, although at the moment there is uncertainty around the timing and the focus for the heaviest rain and strong winds by Wednesday as Storm Diana approaches our shores.”

Gales of up to 96.5km/h could be seen over western parts of the UK, with heavy rain, although the storm is expected to move through relatively quickly.–Additional reporting: PA