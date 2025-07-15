Gardaí renew appeal for information over murder of Dublin man last seen in 2009

Paul "Frank" Byrne's remains were discovered by a forestry worker near Blessington, Co Wicklow, on July 29th, 2010. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about the murder of a 20-year-old man whose remains were found almost 15 years ago in Co Wicklow.

Paul “Frank” Byrne was last seen on July 15th, 2009, at Kilmartin Green in Tallaght, Dublin 24, when it was reported that he left the estate in a 2000 registered wine-coloured Mitsubishi Carisma accompanied by other males.

His mother reported him missing at Tallaght Garda station the following day.

His skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area by a forestry worker near Blessington, Co Wicklow, more than a year later on July 29th, 2010. He was identified through DNA testing.

To date, five people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, but nobody has been charged in relation to the case.

On Monday, gardaí at Blessington announced they were renewing an appeal to the public for assistance and information concerning Byrne’s disappearance and murder.

A statement from gardaí said the Byrne family is anxious for the investigation to make progress.

“Gardaí are appealing to those who may have information since 2009, or who may have come into possession of information in the intervening years, to come forward,” noted the statement.

“Gardaí are urging individuals, who 16 years on, may want to come forward to do so, especially if relationships or associations have changed over the years. With the passage of time, people may now feel more comfortable sharing information with gardaí.”

The statement added that anyone assisting in the investigation will be treated in a “sensitive manner”.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Blessington at (045) 865202, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station.