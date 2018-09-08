Scorpions in Wicklow? Your nature queries answered

There’s a small sting in the tail this week with a discovery near Blessington lakes

Ethna Viney

Scorpion

Scorpion

 

I was staying in a holiday home near Blessington lakes, Co Wicklow, and found what looked like a small scorpion (above) on the bedsheet as I was checking out. It was just about bigger than a two-cent coin.
Ronan Kelly, Naas, Co Kildare
It was indeed a scorpion, and looks like the yellow-tailed scorpion, Euscorpius flavicaudis. They are natives of southern Europe, but there is a colony of them in southern England, brought in on ships. They can be bought in some pet shops.

______________________

My husband, Jerry Cowley, took this photo and we would like to know the name of the hoverfly.
Kitty Heslin, Kilpedder, Co Wicklow

Painted lady butterfly

It is the marmalade hoverfly and quite common all over the country.

______________________

Could you explain why the acorns in the Phoenix Park have all mutated into these cancerous lumps?
Catriona Cunniffe, Louisburgh, Co Mayo

Knopper galls

They are knopper galls caused by the gall wasp, Andricus quercuscalicis. It lays its eggs in the acorn buds of the pedunculate oak and causes these distortions. The female wasps that emerge lay eggs in the catkins of the Turkey oak; the knopper gall wasp requires both oak species to complete its life cycle.

______________________

This insect landed on me in the sunshine. What is it?
Laura McDermott, Sandymount, Dublin 4

Shield bug

It is one of the shield bugs, the forest bug, usually found on trees and shrubs.

______________________

Earlier in the summer Tom McLaughlin in Co Donegal sent a photo of the buff-tip moth that looked like a twig. In late August Conal Ryan sent a photograph of the caterpillars. Liam Kane of Blanchardstown sent this photo of a pristine painted lady butterfly.

Buff tip moth
Buff tip moth
Caterpillars
Caterpillars
Painted lady butterfly
Painted lady butterfly
  • Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Include a postal address
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.