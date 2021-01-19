Roscommon hit by flooding following rainfall warning

Met Éireann has warned of widespread heavy rainfall and possible flooding on Tuesday. It comes as Storm Christoph sweeps across Britain, bringing a risk of flooding, gales and snow to parts of England.

A status yellow rainfall warning is in effect for all of Connacht, as well as Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan. The warning will remain in place until 9pm on Tuesday.

The national forecaster is predicting accumulations of 30-55mm of rain, with higher levels in mountainous areas, bringing a risk of river and localised flooding.

Parts of Roscommon are already feeling the pressure of heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours, particularly farmland and homes around Lough Funshinagh which has continued to rise to abnormal levels over the last five years.

On Tuesday, the local authority and others acted to save one house from being flooded by raising a road in front of the lake, although one other home has already been permanently abandoned.

Lough Funshinagh’s waters spilling over into nearby farmland in early January. Photograph: Lough Funshinagh Flood Crisis

“This thing is only going to get worse,” said Laurence Fallon, Cathaoirleach of Roscommon County Council who has lost over 25 acres of farmland to the lake and who described the efforts on Tuesday to ward off any further damage to local property.

⚠️ ⚠️ Storm Christoph has been named, with heavy rain and flooding likely on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday ⚠️ ⚠️#StormChristoph#WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/LHKYniBkfi — Met Office (@metoffice) January 18, 2021

Mr Fallon said a pipeline costing no more than €1.5 million would be sufficient to solve the problem which has been getting steadily worse since about 2015 when an additional 120 hectares of surrounding land was submerged. This month the lake is 1.5 metres higher than in January last year.

“And we still have three months of rainfall to go,” Mr Fallon said. “As we speak, if we didn’t intervene today, a second house would have flooded but I’m not sure how long that intervention can last.”

As with Lough Funshinagh, other communities around the county will be watching closely as the rain continues into Tuesday night. Cllr Paschal Fitzmaurice said there had been some flooding of roads in some parts of Balintubber and in areas west of Castlerae.

“We had a few areas that have been flooded,” he said on Tuesday evening. “There has been nothing major house-wise but there has been a fair bit of flooding.”

A rain warning is also in place for Northern Ireland, where the UK Met Office is predicting some flooding caused by heavy rain and hill snow. The warning is valid until midday on Wednesday.

Storm Christoph is expected to bring widespread flooding, gales and snow to parts of the UK, with the Met Office warning homes and businesses are likely to be flooded. It issued a “danger to life” warning due to fast-flowing or deep floodwater and said there is a “good chance” some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

A person stands in flood water in York as Storm Christoph is set to bring widespread flooding, gales and snow. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Major incident

A major incident has been declared in South Yorkshire in preparation for potential flooding, mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said.

In a tweet, Ms Jones said emergency protocols were instigated on Sunday, with sandbags handed out in flood-risk areas. She said plans would run alongside the region’s Covid-19 response, adding: “I do not want people to panic, but flooding is possible so please be prepared.”

An amber weather warning for rain for central northern England will be in place until Thursday.

The UK Environment Agency described the combination of torrential rain and melting snow as a “volatile situation”, as councils prepare for possible evacuations should a severe flood warning be issued.

Catherine Wright, acting executive director for flood and coastal risk management, said the agency will be working with local authorities to help with evacuation efforts should a severe flood warning be issued, adding: “If you do need to evacuate then that is allowed within the Covid rules the government has.”– Additional reporting PA