Coalition warned against diluting contentious Occupied Territories Bill

Pressure has been mounting on the Government to enact the Occupied Territories Bill.

The Government will be warned not to allow the potential for legal challenges to be used as an excuse to water down the legislation known as the Occupied Territories Bill.

The Oireachtas foreign affairs committee will this week publish its report on a proposal to ban trade with illegally occupied territories in Palestine.

The report, finalised on Friday, is understood to recommend widening the legislation to include a ban on services as well as goods.

There have been stark warnings from business lobby groups that such a measure could damage the Republic’s trading relationship with the US and cause economic harm to Irish businesses and households.

The committee will tell the Government to model the ban on trade with illegal settlements in Palestine on 2014 trade restrictions with Russia regarding illegally occupied territories in Ukraine.

The committee, chaired by Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart, which did not have statistics on the volume of trade in services between the State and illegally occupied territories, will call on Minister for Trade Simon Harris to collate and publish such information.

It will also tell Mr Harris to establish what kind of backlash the State would face in terms of trade and diplomacy should it ban trade with the occupied Palestinian territories.

Ministers will also be advised to consider what defences could be available to a business charged with an offence under the proposed law. .

It is understood that the committee believes further work is required from the Government before the law could be enacted. And it will ask that Attorney General Rossa Fanning’s advice on the complex Bill is “expedited” so it can move forward as a matter of urgency.

During meetings before the Dáil rose for the summer recess, Mr Lahart was critical of “misinformation” about the Bill and the State’s motivation for passing it – much of which was repeated by senior US political figures.

Chairwoman of US House Republicans Lisa McClaine described the Bill as a type of “extreme anti-Semitic hate”.

It is understood that the committee’s report will call on the Government to explain the motivation behind the Bill to European Union and international colleagues, while also lobbying Brussels for further collective EU action against Israel.

The committee will propose a Government-funded public communications campaign for domestic and international audiences to explain the facts of the Bill and to challenge misinformation spread about it.