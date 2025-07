Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Horse racing

The Galway Races take place this week, with a full seven days of action at Ballybrit Racecourse. While the big races are on Wednesday (the Galway Plate) and Thursday (the Galway Hurdle), it has, of course, over the years, grown to being much more than a sporting festival. - Monday-Sunday, RTÉ & TG4

Golf

The 2025 Women’s British Open (AIG Women’s Open), a major championship, is hosted by Royal Porthcawl in Wales. Won last year by New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, Irish golf fans will be hoping Leona Maguire can make it to the top of the leaderboard this week. - Thursday-Sunday, Sky Sports

Gaelic football

One of the biggest annual days for women’s sports on the island takes place on Sunday when the junior, intermediate and senior All-Ireland football finals are held at Croke Park. In the senior decider, favourites and 2023 winners Dublin take on 2022 champions Meath. - Sunday, TG4

MONDAY (July 28th)

SNOOKER - TNT Sports 2, 7am-10.30am, 12.30pm-4pm Shanghai Masters

CYCLING - TG4, 2.35pm-5.10pm, TNT Sports 1, 2pm-5.15pm - Stage 3 Women’s Tour de France

RACING - RTÉ 2, 5pm-7.30pm Galway Races

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (July 29th)

SNOOKER - TNT Sports 2, 7am-10.30am, 12.30pm-4pm Shanghai Masters

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4pm Goodwood

CYCLING - TG4, 2.35pm-5.10pm, TNT Sports 1, 2pm-5.15pm - Stage 4 Women’s Tour de France

RACING - RTÉ 2, 5pm-7.30pm Galway Races

SOCCER - Sky Sports Plus - Carabao Cup - 7.30pm Barnet v Newport Co

WEDNESDAY (July 30th)

SNOOKER - TNT Sports 2, 7am-10.30am, 12.30pm-4pm Shanghai Masters

RACING UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4pm Goodwood

CYCLING TG4, 2.35pm-5.10pm, TNT Sports 1, 2pm-5.15pm - Stage 5 Women’s Tour de France

RACING RTÉ 2, 5pm-7.30pm Galway Races

SOCCER - BBC Scotland - Champions League, 2nd Qualifying Rd - 7pm Panathinaikos (0) v Rangers (2)

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - Summer Series - 11.30pm West Ham Utd v Everton, 2.30am Man Utd v Bournemouth

THURSDAY (July 31st)

SNOOKER - TNT Sports 2, 7am-10.30am, 12.30pm-4pm Shanghai Masters

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10am - 5th Test, D1 Men: England v India

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-7pm Women’s British Open

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4pm Goodwood

RACING - RTÉ 2, 2pm-5pm Galway Races

CYCLING - TG4, 2.35pm-5.10pm, TNT Sports 1, 2pm-5.15pm - Stage 6 Women’s Tour de France

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm Wyndham Championship

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Salford RD v Hull KR

FRIDAY (Aug 1st)

SNOOKER - TNT Sports 2, 7am-10am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Shanghai Masters

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 5th Test, D2 Men: England v India

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-7pm Women’s British Open

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice Hungarian Grand Prix

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4pm Goodwood

CYCLING - TG4, 2.35pm-4.45pm, TNT Sports 1, 2pm-5.30pm - Stage 7 Women’s Tour de France

RACING - TG4, 4.45pm-9pm Galway Races

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm Wyndham Championship

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 7.45pm Bohemians v Drogheda Utd

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 1 - 8pm Luton Town v AFC Wimbledon

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm Leigh v Warrington, 8pm St Helens v Castleford

SATURDAY (Aug 2nd)

SNOOKER - TNT Sports 2, 7am-10am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Shanghai Masters

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 5th Test, D3 Men: England v India

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 11am Australia v Lions

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am - Practice & Qualifying Hungarian Grand Prix

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-7pm Women’s British Open

CYCLING - TG4 Player & TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-5pm - Stage 8 Women’s Tour de France

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 1 - 12.30pm Cardiff v Peterborough

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood

RACING - TG4, 1.45pm-6.10pm Galway Races

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 2 - 3pm Barnet v Fleetwood Town

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 5.30pm Motherwell v Rangers

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm Wyndham Championship

SOCCER - TG4 - Women’s Premier Division - 7.30pm Galway Utd v Peamount

GAA - TG4, 9.45pm-11.15pm - Preview Peil na mBan

UFC - TNT Sports 1 from 11pm - Nevada Amir Albazi v Tatsuro Taira

SUNDAY (Aug 3rd)