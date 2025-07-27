Cycling

Tour de France final stage neutralised after slippery road conditions

Tadej Pogacar will still need to cross the finish line to be declared winner of the race

Spectators await the peloton in the rain at the foot the Sacre-Coeur Basilica on the Butte de Montmartre in Paris on the final stage of the Tour de France. Photograph: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images
Spectators await the peloton in the rain at the foot the Sacre-Coeur Basilica on the Butte de Montmartre in Paris on the final stage of the Tour de France. Photograph: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images
Sun Jul 27 2025 - 17:04

The final stage of the Tour de France saw its competitive element largely neutralised on Sunday after organisers decided to freeze the times with about 50 kilometres left due to hazardous road conditions.

Following a pre-stage check, officials identified several sections of the course as dangerously slippery. The stage goes up the cobbled roads of the Butte Montmartre three times.

“After a reconnaissance carried out before the stage, and after noting that certain sections had slippery road conditions, it was decided, in agreement with the president of the commissaires’ panel, that the times would be frozen at kilometre 82, that is, on the 4th crossing of the finish line,” organisers said in a statement.

“A stage classification will be established, but it will not affect the general classification.”

READ MORE

Mavi Garcia takes Tour de France Femmes stage two as Kim Le Court Pienaar grabs yellow

Marianne Vos surges to opening stage win in Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France: Kaden Groves wins stage 20 as Tadej Pogacar closes in on fourth title

Irish trio make history with Tour de France Femmes starts

The overall standings will therefore remain unchanged, preserving the yellow jersey leader’s position.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar will, however, still need to cross the finish line to be declared winner of the race.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone