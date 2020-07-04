Rare whale dies after getting into distress in Wicklow Harbour

A rare beaked whale died in Wicklow Harbour on Saturday evening.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) reported the sighting of the male Sowerby’s beaked whale.

The group said it got stranded near the local sailing club after losing its bearings.

Male Sowerby's beaked whale in Wicklow Harbour. Not looking in great condition, breathing regularly, suggestion of being thin in this video from Nick Veale. Expect it to die. deep-diving beaked whales particularly to acoustic trauma. pic.twitter.com/uFQqDWdAku — Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (@IWDGnews) July 4, 2020

It added deep-diving beaked whales were particularly sensitive to acoustic trauma and feared it might have to be euthanised.

The group said on Twitter: “Euthanasia might be an option if we can find a vet prepared to attempt.

The group said in a statement it was “delighted to have been asked by the NPWS to recover the whale for a full postmortem.”

“The Regional Vet Lab in Backweston, Co Kildare, is available to carry out the necropsy.”

IWDG chief executive Dr Simon Berrow said: “While we might not be able to understand exactly why it died, we will be able to find out more about the life of these rare and enigmatic whales.”