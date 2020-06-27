Rain warning issued for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo over the weekend

A weather warning for heavy rain and blustery conditions with a risk of flooding in northern parts of the country is set to remain in place over the weekend.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for rainfall and spot flooding in Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo which runs from Saturday until Monday morning. Heavier rain with a risk of flash flooding is also forecast for these counties over the weekend.

The UK Met Office for Northern Ireland has also issued a yellow warning for heavy showers and rain from 9am to 10pm on Saturday across Antrim, Armagh, Down and throughout the whole weekend for Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

A status yellow gale warning was issued on Saturday for Irish coastal waters from Loop Head to Slyne Head to Bloody Foreland.

Yellow warnings are issued when weather does not pose a threat to the general population but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale.

The latest turn away from warm, sunny conditions towards more unsettled weather is set to continue over the coming days with wind and rain expected over much of Connacht, Ulster and parts of north Leinster on Sunday. Elsewhere it will stay dry with bright spells and some passing showers. Sunday’s temperatures will range between 12 and 17 degrees.

Monday will see a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells with temperatures ranging between 13 and 18 degrees. Tuesday will be similar with patchy rain and drizzle in the morning leading to a good deal of dry weather in the afternoon. However, there will be plenty of clouds with a few scattered showers.

These changeable and unsettled conditions are expected to continue through the first week of July with temperatures below normal.