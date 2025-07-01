As Europe sizzles, South America shivers under cold snap

People walk on a snow-covered beach in Miramar in Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, amid an extreme cold wave in the country. Photograph: Sebastian Losada/AFP via Getty Images

As Europe and North America swelter through heatwaves, people in South America are contending with equally extreme weather at the other end of the spectrum: a sudden cold snap.

In Buenos Aires on Tuesday, locals wrapped up in scarves, puffer jackets and woolly hats, and they sipped hot drinks as frost coated cars in the early morning.

Temperatures in the city dropped below zero, a rarity even in the southern hemisphere’s winter, which is under way and runs opposite to the northern hemisphere’s seasons.

“I literally almost froze,” said Juan Manuel Amnini, a 42-year-old engineer in Buenos Aires who wore a grey wool hat and a face covering against the cold.

“You cover up with whatever you have. Under this, I’m wearing layers and layers of clothes like I’m an onion.”

In Europe meanwhile, Italy banned outdoor work in some areas, while France shut schools and part of the Eiffel Tower. Spain confirmed its hottest June on record as a severe heatwave gripped Europe, triggering widespread health alerts. In Barcelona, authorities were looking into whether the death of a street sweeper over the weekend was heat-related.

[ 'It's 36 degrees - the village looks abandoned': Life in a French heatwave ]

High temperatures in the northern and middle swath of the United States have been consistent since late June.

Heat warnings have been issued across large areas, part of a pattern linked to climate change with high temperatures arriving earlier and lasting longer. Asphalt and concrete in cities intensify the impact by absorbing and radiating heat.

In Argentina – as well as neighbouring Chile and Uruguay – the cold snap led to unexpected snowfall in some areas, with chill winds from the Antarctic to the south. Many homes and offices were not built for these conditions, residents said.

“Right now I have a thermal underneath my clothes, a pair of trousers, and another pair of trousers on top of those,” said Gael Larrosa, a student in Buenos Aires.

“I have a really hard time with the cold. Here the cold kills you, it really kills you.” – Reuters