Michael D Higgins moves to protect plants and wildlife in Phoenix Park

President Michael D Higgins has asked for a specialist team to develop plans to protect plants and wildlife around Áras an Uachtaráin and the Phoenix Park.

The Office of Public Works, which owns the park, has commissioned a year-long “bio-diversity” audit of the 52.6-hectare (130-acre) site, which includes formal gardens and certified organic kitchen gardens, grasslands, wooded areas and a lake.

Profound challenges

The Trinity College ecologists will be led by biodiversity specialist professor Jane Stout, and include experts in plants, fungi, insects, mammals, reptiles and amphibians.

Speaking at the first National Biodiversity Conference earlier this year, Mr Higgins said that we are facing “profound challenges” in terms of threats to our natural environment.

He said reversing biodiversity loss will require all of us to be leaders within our own spheres of influence.