M8 motorway in Tipperary reopens after flooding closure

One of the northbound lanes of the M8 in Co Tipperary has reopened this morning after it was fully closed on Monday due to flooding.

Flood water in the Galtee mountains burst the banks of a culvert which flooded a local road network and then on to the motorway, head of network operations at Transport Infrastructure Ireland Kevin O’Rourke said on Tuesday.

It appeared something like a tree had fallen and blocked a culvert subsequently diverting the water, he said.

Heavy rain resulted in surface flooding which closed all lanes between Mitchelstown and Cahir last night.

Kevin O’Rourke told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland one lane was “adequate for capacity” but it is hoped all northbound lanes will open by later this morning. he

Motorists trapped by the flood water had to wait up to two hours for diversions to be put in place to allow them to turn around and be guided by gardaí back onto the old Dublin-Cork road to avoid the flooded stretch.

The northbound lane was initially closed by gardaí because of the flooding, and the southbound lane was subsequently closed at 7pm on Monday to allow maintenance vehicles gain access to the location.

Met Éireann’s yellow weather warning for heavy rain was in place for 13 counties until midnight on Monday night with downpours giving rise to spot flooding.