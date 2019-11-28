Launch of interactive map to identify all legal waste companies

In a move to better target those responsible for illegal dumping around the country, a new interactive map identifying all legal waste companies has been launched by Minister for Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton.

He said illegal dumpers were a scourge on communities across the country, and the new map available on mywaste.ie would ensure householders everywhere were able to quickly check that “the waste company collecting their waste has the appropriate authorisation to do so”.

Managing resources correctly was a key part of the Government’s climate action plan, he said, and actions such as those against illegal operators would ensure waste was managed in a better way, while giving people “a cleaner, safer and more sustainable future”.

He said some €3 million had gone into local community measures to tackle illegal dumping under the Anti-Dumping Initiative this year – a 50 per cent increase on last year. This was separate to a €7.4 million annual enforcement grant which supports recruitment and retention of 150 local authority waste enforcement personnel across the country.

mywaste.ie was initially launched last year by the Government as a guide to waste management and recycling.

Speaking at a Irish Waste Management Conference in Dublin, Leo Duffy of the National Waste Collection Permit Office (NWCPO) said there were 2,433 permitted waste collectors working across the State.

“By law all waste collectors in Ireland must have a valid NWCPO waste collection permit to operate legally. This ensures household waste is disposed of correctly. It ensures the content of the recycling bin can be returned for recycling, and the contents of the brown bin are properly processed. By using a permitted waste collector householders can be assured their general waste is being processed properly.”

Clean-ups

Kevin Swift, waste plan co-ordinator with the Connacht-Ulster Waste Management Office, said some of the waste discovered in its clean-ups belonged to householders who believed their waste was being disposed of by an authorised waste collector.

“With the new service on mywaste.ie, householders can assure themselves that their waste collector has an up-to-date permit, and also see with just one click of a button all permitted waste management providers in their area.”