Jet-ski users urged to respect safety of swimmers

The Coast Guard responded to 18 jet-ski incidents in April and May,12 of which related to complaints about them encroaching into swimming areas .

Jet-ski owners have been urged to avoid areas used by swimmers following a number of incidents in recent weeks.

Five organisations including the Coast Guard have appealed for safer use of the high-powered pleasure craft, particularly ahead of the June bank holiday weekend.

“Just as the public expects road users to comply with laws that keep people safe, jet-ski users should ensure that they are compliant with local bylaws, approved zones and speed limits,” said Roger Sweeney from Water Safety Ireland.

‘Responsible behaviour’

“Responsible behaviour is essential for people’s safety and peace of mind.”

The Coast Guard said the recent spike in reports had resulted in a greater risk to the public and increased demand for their services.

As well as avoiding swimming areas, it said jet-ski users should avoid divers and other waterborne craft; the creation of unnecessary noise and disturbance to people or wildlife. Additionally, they should not allow anyone under the age of 16 operate them.

Waterways Ireland, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and Irish Sailing also joined the calls for safer use of the machines.