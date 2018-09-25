Five properties being examined following mine shaft collapse

Five properties are being surveyed to see if they are in danger following the collapsing of an old mine shaft in Co Monaghan on Monday.

Gyproc, the company that owns the disused mining network, said a team of geological experts were still on the ground assessing the situation following the appearance of a sinkhole at a local GAA club.

A preliminary report on the situation is expected to be concluded by Wednesday.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Colm Carthy said he had spoken to a family who was evacuated from the five homes.

“Having to leave your house at short notice without any of the necessities you need, I am sure their concern is how long will they be put out but I suppose it’s better safe than sorry,” he said.

Gyproc said an initial assessment conducted across a 2km sq area of the area above the mine at Drumgossatt, showed the affected area was confined to a 120m radius.

“We have identified five properties located at the perimeter of the zone and our experts are assessing those properties to determine if there is any risk arising from the subsidence,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said all areas outside that exclusion zone were unaffected by the subsidence, including Drumgossatt National School which has reopened after being evacuated in a precautionary move on Monday.

“We will continue to liaise with local residents in the area to keep them updated, and will work with the local authorities regarding a timeline for the opening of local roads,” the company said.

“Our main priority is the safety of local residents, our employees and ensuring no significant environmental impact.”

Monaghan County Council said a meeting on the situation between it, gardaí and Gyproc was due to take place on Tuesday afternoon.

In the meantime, the Carrickmacross to Kingscourt road (R179) remains closed from Drumgossatt crossroads to O’Rourke’s filling station at Drummond. The LP4900 route to Drumgossatt School has also been closed to traffic.

It is understood that a thorough safety evaluation of the area must be completed before the roads affected can reopen and that is not expected before the weekend at this stage.

The Drumgossatt mine ceased operation in 1989 and Gyproc Ireland has managed and monitored the site since.

It currently uses the Drummond mine in the Magheracloone area, about 1.5km away.