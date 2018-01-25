Overhaul of CAP to be discussed at series of public meetings

Six public meetings are to be held next month to allow farmers, those living in rural areas and environmental interests air their views on the future of the EU’s common agricultural policy (CAP).

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said they would be held in Carlow, Charleville, Navan, Carrick on Shannon, Athlone and Claremorris between February 5th and 21st.

This consultation follows circulation of the European Commission’s Communication on the future of food and farming in Europe last November. Legislative proposals underpinning the future CAP are expected in June 2018.

A revised CAP includes a radical overhaul of “the delivery model for the agri-food sector’s green contribution”, according to EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan.

‘Clear targets’

In addition, “clear and measurable emissions targets” to reduce carbon associated with farming and food production need to be built into new national CAP action plans, he has warned.

The revised CAP “must support family farms and underpin the production of food to the highest standards of quality and safety”, Mr Creed said.

“It will also be required to contribute to development of rural areas, the creation of employment and critically, to make a real contribution to environmental sustainability.”

He and Minister for State Andrew Doyle will between them attend and address the meetings. Further details are available at thedepartment’s website.