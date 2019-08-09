Dublin beaches closed to swimmers after waste overflow at Ringsend again

A number of beaches across Dublin have been closed to swimmers following the latest waste water overflow incident at Ringsend.

People have been advised to avoid the water at Seapoint, Sandycove, the Forty Foot, Killiney and Whiterock until at least 6pm on Saturday in south Dublin.

Further “bathing prohibitions” have been issued for Dollymount, Merrion and Sandymount.

“Following the significant rainfall last night, Irish Water have confirmed that waste water overflows have occurred from their treatment plant network,” Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“Testing has been undertaken early this morning. We will continue to assess the risk to water quality based on test results and information provided by Irish Water,” it said.

Test results are usually available two days after samples are taken.

Written notices are to be placed at the coastal areas affected in what will prove the latest frustrating closure to swimmers and other sea users following a number of recent incidents.