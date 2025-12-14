Ireland claim 10 medals at Under-17 European Boxing Championships

Ten Irish boxers will return with medals from the Under-17 European Boxing Championships, held in Kienbaum in Germany. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ten Irish boxers will return with medals from the Under-17 European Boxing Championships, held in Kienbaum in Germany.

After a successful weekend, all 10 medallists will return to the ring on Monday to box for a spot in the finals, and to upgrade their medal colour from bronze.

Co-captain of the Irish team, Cassie Henderson from Phoenix Amateur Boxing Club in Antrim, won a unanimous decision in her 70kg quarter-final against Poland’s Magdalena Lewkowicz.

Fellow Antrim boxers Lucie Prentice and Paige Nickels advanced to the 50kg and 54kg semis, making it the most successful county at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Westmeath is represented by two Mullingar boxers, Pat Stokes (46kg) from the Mullingar Shuffler Boxing Club, and Jason Donoghue (60kg), from the Olympic Boxing Club, which produced multiple European title-winner Joe Ward.

Kristian Jubani of Dublin’s Crumlin Boxing Club also claimed at least a bronze in the 50kg class, with Tipperary’s Isabelle Hawkins (75kg) and Cork’s William Heaphy (80+kg) rounding out the medallists.

It will be a busy afternoon on Monday for the Irish team, as six boxers take to the ring in the later session, while the other four will box in the morning.

This is the biggest medal haul that Ireland have brought home from the four underage European boxing tournaments held this year under the new global amateur governing body, World Boxing.

Irish boxers also brought home three medals from their inaugural World Boxing Championships this year, including gold for Aoife O’Rourke.