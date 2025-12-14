Three dead following ‘weekend of carnage’ on Co Tipperary roads

There have been expressions of shock and sympathy in Co Tipperary after three men died in two separate crashes in the county over the weekend.

A man aged in his 30s was killed in a collision in Clonmel at approximately 1.10am on Sunday, while two young men died following a four-vehicle pile-up on Saturday.

Tipperary councillor John FitzGerald said people were “very shocked and saddened” in the county. He said “the weekend had been a period of “carnage in Tipperary and a terribly sad day for the families who are affected, it is particularly hard for families at this time of year”.

Sunday’s crash, involving two cars, occurred on the Frank Drohan Road (N24). The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains brought to University Hospital Waterford for postmortem. No other serious injuries were reported.

The Frank Drohan Road, which forms part of the bypass of the town of Clonmel, was closed from the Cahir Road roundabout to the Heywood Road junction on the N24 on Sunday. Local diversions were put in place as gardaí issued an appeal for witnesses and camera footage from anyone in the area between 12.30am and 1.20am. They have been asked to contact Clonmel Garda station.

Separately, gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision on a local road at Killeen, Ballinunty, shortly before 6pm on Saturday. Two men who were occupants of one of the cars – one in his early 20s and the other in his late teens – were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women in their 20s who were travelling in a second car were taken by ambulance to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Six other people were medically assessed at the scene and did not require immediate hospital treatment.

Tipperary GAA cancelled a county convention due to take place on Sunday night and issued a statement of “heartfelt and sincere sympathies” to the families of three young men killed in traffic incidents in the county.

The county board said Tipperary GAA wished “to extend its heartfelt and sincere sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in Tipperary this weekend”.

Killenaule GAA Club said as a community it stood in solidarity with the families of those who lost their lives at the weekend.

Independent Tipperary South TD Mattie McGrath said there was “very sad news breaking in Tipperary this evening”.

“Our thoughts are with all involved and we pray for the deceased, their family and friends and all involved in this tragedy.”

He added: “We wish a full and speedy recovery to those injured.”

Investigating gardaí appealed to anyone who witnessed either collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage from the area at the time to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda station on 0504 25100, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any station. Clonmel Garda station can be reached at 052 617 7640.

Separately, a man in his 60s died after he was struck by a lorry in Co Monaghan on Saturday morning. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Old Cross Square, Monaghan town.