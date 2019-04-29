Dry, bright weather forecast for May bank holiday weekend

Temperatures over the May bank holiday are not set to return to the Easter highs from earlier this month with bright weather but chilly nights expected this weekend.

Met Éireann is forecasting a good deal of dry and bright weather for the coming weekend but noted that it would be cool in most areas with afternoon temperatures ranging from 10 to 14 degrees. A forecaster confirmed that there was “no indication at present” that temperatures would rise above this level over the bank holiday weekend, with nights set to be chilly with a touch of grass frost.

The UK Met Office has reported that temperatures over Britain and Northern Ireland may become warm again by the end of the weekend with generally dry weather likely to develop but also warned of cold nights and some late frost. The UK’s long range weather forecast is predicting “settled weather” by mid-May with fine and dry conditions and temperatures close to the seasonal average for this time of year. Met Éireann does not provide long range weather forecasts for the island of Ireland.

The early part of this week is set to be rainy most days, with scattered outbreaks of rain on Monday and temperatures ranging from 13 to 16 degrees. It will be coolest in the east and warmest in the midlands and west.

The rain will clear in the west on Tuesday with sunshine in some places and highest temperatures across the country will range between 11 to 13 degrees. Wednesday is due to start bright and dry but showers will spread from the west during the afternoon with temperatures of 12 to 13 degrees. Thursday will also see a mix of sunny spells and occasional showers with temperatures between 12 to 14 degrees.

Power has been restored to all of the 33,000 electricity customers who suffered outages during Storm Hannah at the weekend. An ESB spokesman confirmed that all power outages had been resolved and that “normal services” had resumed. He said power had also been restored to the 40 households in Co Clare who were without electricity until Sunday lunchtime.

The counties hardest hit by the storm were Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary with the high winds uprooting trees and bringing down power lines across many parts of Munster and Connacht.

The highest gusts recorded during the storm on Friday night and Saturday morning were at Mace Head in Galway, where one was tracked at 122km/h, while gusts reached 119km/h at Shannon Airport.

Additional crews from less impacted areas of the country were deployed across west Munster to reconnect homes and businesses that were left without power.