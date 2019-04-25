Ireland 'needs to act' on report that urges 90 per cent cut in meat-eating

An author of a controversial international report that recommends meat consumption be reduced by 90 per cent to avert climate change has said that the Irish Government needs to step up and respond to its findings.

The Eat-Lancet report, compiled by scientists who study nutrition and food policy, recommends a largely plant-based diet.

The report’s co-author Prof Jessica Fanzo, director of the global food ethics and policy programme at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, was in UCC on Thursday for the Irish launch of the report.

She said she accepted that the document didn’t address issues such as certain countries’ economic reliance on agriculture, and conceded that it sets out “very ambitious scientific targets.”

She said she could appreciate the “concern” and “fear” surrounding the dietary recommendation of significant reductions in meat.

“Ranchers, farmers and producers are concerned about their livelihood. There needs to be more nuanced discussions on this.”

But Prof Fanzo stressed the onus was on the Irish Government to take action and explore what measures we as a society could make.

“I think the question then is what does Ireland want to do? And thinking of themselves not only for their own economic growth but as global citizens? What is Ireland’s position in this? That is a conversation that Government and ranchers all need to be at the table to have.

Prof Fanzo said we have to question whether we can have human planetary health and economic growth.

“If not, what trade-offs are countries willing to live with? What kind of future do we want?”

She said now is the time for governments to say that they do or do not support the report in its entirety.

“Or they can say that they support pieces of it. I think it is time for governments to step up. And I particularly put it on governments. Individual choices can be made about not eating meat at lunchtime or looking at the vegetarian menu in a restaurant but it is governments who can impact real change.”

Prof Fanzo stated that the report was designed to act as a catalyst for debate.

“It’s lofty. It is global. I would say it is a bit vague sometimes. Sometimes overly prescriptive. But that is meant then to lead to ‘What will Ireland do? What will the United States do? What will Kenya do with this report?’ Those are the questions.”

The report says that meat consumption in western countries such as Ireland may need to drop by 90 per cent to avert a climate catastrophe and reverse our obesity epidemic.

A plant-based diet is recommended with the average Irish’s person’s beef and lamb consumption reduced by 90 per cent to just 7g a day.

People would also be limited to 7g of pork a day and 29g of chicken.

Dairy consumption would also be reduced to just one glass of milk a day (250ml), or less if you eat cheese or butter.