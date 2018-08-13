Aldi Ireland to be ‘100% green by 2019’

Aldi, the German-owned low-cost supermarket chain, will be carbon neutral by next year, the company has announced.

The supermarket, which operates 132 stores and two distribution centres across Ireland, has “significantly reduced its carbon footprint in recent years”, including upgrading its store portfolio with energy-efficient equipment, Aldi Ireland said in a statement.

Through this focus across its operations, including stores and logistics, the business has already cut greenhouse gas emissions per m sq of sales floor by 58 per cent since 2012.

All Aldi’s electricity is now green electricity and the company will also buy offsets and work with ClimatePartner to support a range of green projects including protecting forests in Peru, installing clean cookstoves in Ghana, introducing biogas cooking equipment to households in Vietnam and purifying water in India.

“All of these projects contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and will complement Aldi’s wider corporate and social responsibility pledge,” said a company statement.