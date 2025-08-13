Ireland

Firefighters tackle gorse fire at Ticknock Park in Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade has appealed for people to avoid open fires and only use barbecues in designated places

26th July, 2025.On the night shift with Dublin Fire Brigade seen here returning to base in Donnybrook after responding to a fire in Cabinteeley, Dublin.Photo:Barry Cronin for The Irish Times.
Dublin Fire Brigade appealed for people to avoid open fires and to only use barbecues in designated places.
Kate Byrne
Wed Aug 13 2025 - 19:02

Firefighters have been battling a gorse wildfire at Ticknock Park, Cherrywood since Tuesday night.

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) confirmed that units from Dún Laoghaire and Donnybrook stations were still at the scene on Wednesday dealing with the incident.

Videos posted to social media show a thick layer of smoke across the area, visible from the nearby M50.

A combination of backpack sprayers, lightweight hoses and other tools were used to prevent the fire spreading.

READ MORE

Covid, CervicalCheck and the Trinity job: questions for Tony Holohan if he launches a presidential run

How long will Ireland’s warm weather last? Met Éireann forecasts sustained 25 degree temperatures

Tony Holohan gives strongest signal yet he will enter presidential race

Living Next Door To ... Ireland’s largest onshore wind farm

“Most wildfires are as a result of human interaction”, DFB said on Twitter.

It has appealed for people to avoid setting open fires and to only use barbecues in designated places.

Fine Gael Councillor for Glencullen-Sandyford Pierce Dargan said while it was “too early to tell” the cause of the fire, “most of these fires are found to be caused unfortunately by people who have barbecues or set camp fires, and that’s just a fact.”

He echoed Dublin Fire Brigade’s appeal not to light fires or use barbecues in the area.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter