Firefighters tackle gorse fire at Ticknock Park in Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade appealed for people to avoid open fires and to only use barbecues in designated places.

Firefighters have been battling a gorse wildfire at Ticknock Park, Cherrywood since Tuesday night.

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) confirmed that units from Dún Laoghaire and Donnybrook stations were still at the scene on Wednesday dealing with the incident.

Videos posted to social media show a thick layer of smoke across the area, visible from the nearby M50.

A combination of backpack sprayers, lightweight hoses and other tools were used to prevent the fire spreading.

Firefighters continued to extinguish the Ticknick gorse #wildfire in Cherrywood.



A combination of backpack sprayers and hand tools along with lightweight hose were used to prevent fire spread. pic.twitter.com/sh3C8Oc3WA — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 13, 2025

“Most wildfires are as a result of human interaction”, DFB said on Twitter.

It has appealed for people to avoid setting open fires and to only use barbecues in designated places.

Fine Gael Councillor for Glencullen-Sandyford Pierce Dargan said while it was “too early to tell” the cause of the fire, “most of these fires are found to be caused unfortunately by people who have barbecues or set camp fires, and that’s just a fact.”

He echoed Dublin Fire Brigade’s appeal not to light fires or use barbecues in the area.